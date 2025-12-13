Angels Receive Top Grade for Grayson Rodriguez, Taylor Ward Swap

In need of starting pitching, the Los Angeles Angels dealt veteran outfielder Taylor Ward to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for right-hander Grayson Rodriguez.

It was an intriguing trade on several fronts given the profiles of both players. Ward was entering the final year of his contract, and had been coming off back-to-back years with at least 25 homers.

Rodriguez fits the Halos timeline with an extensive rebuild starting them in the face. The 26-year-old is under team control until 2030. While that's a major benefit for the Angels, Rodriguez's background is even more appealing.

Bradford Doolittle and David Schoenfield of ESPN broke down the trade between the teams. The Angels even received an "A-" grade for the deal by the two writers (while the Orioles received a "D").

"This is about upside for an Angels staff desperate for a true No. 1 starter. To expect Rodriguez to fill that need in 2026 is a lot, and perhaps, given his durability issues, he will never get there. His big league results (97 ERA+, 3.80 FIP over 43 starts in 2023 and 2024) are solid but nothing special. The allure of Rodriguez remains the combination of high ceiling and controllable seasons.

"And the ceiling is very high. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel ranked Rodriguez as the game's top pitching prospect in 2022 and rated him nearly as high in 2023. The mere possibility of Gray-Rod (did it again) fulfilling that potential in an Angels uniform is an exciting notion for fans in Anaheim."

Ultimately, the upside of Rodriguez, coupled with the low cost and length of team control, is something that gives the Halo the major edge in this deal.

"Whether or not there is much of a possibility of Rodriguez getting there is almost beside the point. I'd feel better about this if he were headed to an organization with a better track record of turning around underachieving/injury-prone hurlers, but maybe the Angels can make some strides in this area.

"The deal opens up a hole in the outfield for the Angels with no obvious plug-in solution from the organization. But finding a free agent replacement who approximates or exceeds Ward's production shouldn't break the bank. Here's a vote for going after Cody Bellinger. The possibility of that kind of upgrade and maybe someday a fully realized Gray-Rod, all for the low-low price of one season of Taylor Ward? Sign me up."

