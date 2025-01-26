Angels Have 2 of MLB's Top Prospects, Per Baseball America
The Los Angeles Angels have two of Baseball America's Top 100 prospects in Caden Dana (No. 78) and Christian Moore (No. 79).
While the Angels have made two additions to the starting rotation this winter in Yusei Kikuchi and Kyle Hendricks, the team also has an internal option to evaluate in the spring: right-hander Dana. He was selected in the 11th round of the 2022 MLB draft out of Bosco Prep High School in New Jersey.
Dana, 21, will have to prove himself in spring training but certainly has the potential to slot into the Angels' rotation. Dana made his big-league debut with the Angels in September against the Seattle Mariners.
Dana made three starts for the Angels in 2024, producing a 9.58 ERA across 10.1 innings pitched.
“Anytime you're playing baseball at the Major League level, you’re auditioning, and it's also a learning experience," Angels manager Ron Washington said after one of Dana's rough outings. "All I want them to do is play baseball and understand the game. The things they don't understand, we’re going to help them understand. But there's certain skill sets that they have, and I expect them to bring that skill set here. ... You gain experience by being up here, but you have to bring your skill set. You just can't come up here and be a blind man.”
While the Angels have a reputation for bringing up young talent to the majors relatively quickly, Washington said the team would be cautious with calling up Dana.
"One thing we don’t want to do is destroy minds, and this game, at the major league level, can destroy minds,” Washington said.
Meanwhile, Moore is expected to make an impact next season for the Angels. The second baseman could be the next addition to the Angels' young core comprised of Zach Neto, Logan O'Hoppe, and Nolan Schanuel.
"He’ll come to Spring Training competing for the club’s starting spot at second base, although the Angels are expected to add at least one more veteran infielder to their mix before they head to camp,"Angels beat writer for MLB.com Rhett Bollinger wrote."Moore, though, is considered close to being Major League ready and should make an impact at some point in ’25
Moore was ranked as the organization's No. 2 prospect by MLB Pipeline. He excelled in his short time in the minors after being drafted eighth overall in 2024. He slashed .347/.400/.984 with six home runs, 20 runs batted in, and two stolen bases in 101 at bats.
