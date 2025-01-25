MLB Insider Provides Huge Update on Taylor Ward Trade Rumors
It may be time to put the Taylor Ward rumors to rest.
MLB insider Jon Heyman recently shared an update surrounding the Los Angeles Angels outfielder on a Bleacher Report live stream.
“[They are] still considering trading Ward, but the likelihood is Ward ends up staying with the Angels,” Heyman said.
Ward has been a trade candidate long before the offseason. He is eligible for arbitration for two more years, and general manager Perry Minasian chose to hold on to Ward at the trade deadline. It was a smart move since Ward had a strong second-half of the season, which in turn, raised his trade value.
In 2024, Ward recorded career-highs in home runs (25) and RBIs (75). Though there is a good chance the Angels will hold on to Ward, the team could also deal Ward to net big league pitching.
Heyman also revealed the Angels are likely still looking to bolster their rotation.
“(The Angels are) one of the teams I think looking at starting pitching," Heyman said.
The Angels are also reportedly looking to add an outfielder, which makes sense since they were linked to Anthony Santander throughout his free agency process.
"The teams that have entertained signing an outfielder include the Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati Reds," ESPN's Jeff Passan recently wrote.
While the Angels were one of the most aggressive teams early in the offseason, the team hasn't made any moves since the Winter Meetings. While there have been numerous additions to the roster, a team that finished 63-99 last season must continue adding talent this winter.
Angels manager Ron Washington wasn't ready to say the team can contend next season, and for good reason.
“I think if you ask me that question when we're getting ready to break out of spring training, I'll be able to answer it a lot better,” Washington said at the Winter Meetings. “But as far as being successful, I'm always ready to be successful, and the group I have is ready to be successful. We've just got to wait until we get everybody in camp and see what we have and then ask me that question.”
If the Angels manage to pick up a few more players, their chances of bouncing back would significant increase.
