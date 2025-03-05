Angels Have the Worst Farm System in MLB According to the Experts
The Los Angeles Angels have had a productive offseason.
There were not many big-money signings or huge splashes made in the free agency market, but the Angels got what they needed.
An ace was landed in Yusei Kikuchi, veteran pitcher Kyle Hendricks put pen to paper, and closer Kenley Jansen made his way to Anaheim, and that's just the pitching roster.
Demonstrated bats have been acquired to lead the way on offense and key players, specifically Mike Trout, look healthy and ready to come back and make an instant impact.
Things look bright for this 63-win team looking to improve upon the abysmal win total, but baseball insiders have recently found a huge flaw in the Angels organization.
The Halos were ranked dead last in Baseball America's farm system ranking, last in The Athletic's ranking, and 28th in ESPN's list.
This is particularly puzzling given the 2022 and 2023 first-round picks are already in the big leagues.
Keith Law of The Athletic claimed that the desire to win now may be the eventual downfall of many of the minor leaguers as they won't get a full and fair chance to develop.
"The impetus in Anaheim is to win now, and that means that the folks in player development have the impossible task of trying to develop players faster so they either help the big-league club directly or become valuable in trades. They could really use a knockout draft class this year to turn things around, unless they’re going to try to tear it down and rebuild."
Baseball America claimed that the aforementioned players who flew up the ranks to the majors (Zach Neto and Noah Schanuel) would have spent more time in the farm for most organizations to further develop.
Another interesting point was that trading Shohei Ohtani when he was playing in Anaheim surely would have retooled their farm in a major way, versus letting him walk and sign a mega-deal with the rival up the I-5 freeway, the Los Angeles Dodgers, for nothing more than a draft pick.
