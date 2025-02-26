Angels Top Prospect Who Skipped Triple-A Admits Confidence Took a Hit After Struggles in MLB
Caden Dana was brutally honest when it came to discussing his three appearances with the Los Angeles Angels last season.
“Getting hit around, definitely affected me and my confidence,” Dana said. “Not to where it was fully depleted. It’s still there.”
Dana, the organization's top prospect, skipped Triple-A completely last year and made his big league debut straight from Double-A. At just 20 years old, Dana began the 2024 season in Double-A. He impressed with a 3.05 ERA across 23 starts, racking up 147 strikeouts in 135.2 innings.
His first start against the Seattle Mariners went well, only allowing two runs on two hits over six innings.
The next two starts didn't go very well.
The Texas Rangers roughed him up for three runs in the first inning and two more in the second, leading to his early exit without recording an out in the second.
A week later, he started strong against the Houston Astros, keeping them scoreless through the first three innings. However, he struggled in the fourth, allowing four runs on four hits.
Dana's professional career had been mostly smooth up until that point.
Selected by the Angels in the 11th round of the 2022 draft out of a New Jersey high school, he signed for nearly $1.5 million, setting a record for an 11th-round pick.
Dana's first Cactus League start didn't go according to plan, but manager Ron Washington isn't too worried about it.. He gave up three runs in 1.2 innings, walking two and hitting a batter.
“He’s out there still learning,” Washington said after Saturday’s game. “You could see it today. He just didn’t have command like he did the first two times he threw in live BP. He’s learning. But what I like about him is he’s out there competing.”
Dana is considered to be in the mix for the fifth spot in the starting rotation, however, Washington wants to continue evaluating during camp before a decision is made.
“After they get to about the third start, you start paying attention to things, and then you start having them face more of a big-time lineup and start deciding things like that,” Washington said.
