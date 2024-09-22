Angels Have Uphill Battle Over Final Week to Avoid Setting Franchise-Worst Record
The Los Angeles Angels are currently on pace to finish with the worst season in franchise history. The Angels have the worst record in the American League West and will need to finish the year on a strong note to avoid the most disastrous season in team history.
Heading into Sunday's series finale against the Houston Astros, the Angels held a 62-93 record. They were 31 games below .500, and on track to finish with the worst record in franchise history if they did not win four of their final seven games, per Sam Blum of The Athletic.
The Angels appeared ready to set themselves back another game on Sunday in the series finale against Houston. Los Angeles trailed the Astros 4-0 through the first five innings of Sunday's contest but rallied with four runs in the ninth inning to pull off a 9-8 comeback win over Houston.
Angels shortstop Zach Neto propelled the Angels to this victory, hitting two home runs and recording six RBIs on three hits to bring his team the win. Neto now has a total of 23 home runs, 77 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases in his second season of MLB, the fourth Angel in team history with at least 21 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a season.
Since the Angels defeated Houston, they need to win at least three of their final six games of the season to avoid the worst season in franchise history. The loss also means that the Angels will avoid losing 100 total games in the season.
Even with a positive thanks to the win on Sunday, it's quite a feat that they are within reach of their worst season in franchise history despite having missed the playoffs every season for the last decade.
The Angels have turned into one of the most hapless franchises in MLB, and have been unable to change their fortunes over the last decade. The loss of two-way star Shohei Ohtani only hurt the franchise further, as the Angels lack enough talent to win consistently.
The Angels will have to try to win three of their final six games over their final two series against the Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers. The series against the White Sox, who have the worst record in MLB, gives them a favorable chance to pull off the three wins, but it certainly won't come easy to an Angels team that has eluded wins nearly all season.