Angels Hitting Coaches Credited for Turning Around All-Star Slugger's Slump
Los Angeles Angels All-Star right fielder and designated hitter Jorge Soler broke out of a cold streak against the Athletics this week, and gave all credit to the work he had been doing with his coaches.
“In the beginning, I wasn’t hitting the ball hard, and since three days ago to now, I’ve been working with the hitting coaches,” Soler said through an interpreter. “We’re doing a couple drills and they told me what I was doing wrong mechanically, and that’s the problems we had.”
Soler had a big night for the Halos in their 10-5 win at Sutter Health Park Wednesday night, going 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run and two runs batted in. He followed it up with a 1-for-4 performance in the Halos' 10-5 win on Thursday to clinch the sweep.
Soler's big games come during an Angels hot streak, where his team has swept their second consecutive series and has clawed their way out of last place in the AL West. He isn't the only one riding a good run of form either.
Catcher Logan O'Hoppe put together four consecutive multi-hit games against the Athletics, and crushed four home runs — one of which was the second furthest in MLB this season at 470 feet — through the series against their division rivals. Left fielder Taylor Ward has eight home runs in May, and has an extra-base hit in eight straight games.
Ward's hot streak and Soler's duck-breaking game have been exactly what the Angels have needed: For their veteran players to join young, in-form core. Zach Neto, Nolan Schanuel, Matthew Lugo and O'Hoppe have the four highest batting averages on the Angels, and all of them are 25 of younger.
“They’ve been swinging the bat,” Manager Ron Washington said of his veterans. “We needed it. Like I said, Taylor Ward came alive, and now Jorge starting to swing the bat. (Luis) Rengifo looks like he’s starting to swing the bat. And that’s the three guys we needed. And (injured) Mike (Trout) to go along with those kids. Those kids have been showing up every day, getting it done. So it’s nice that now we’ve got everybody functioning.”
The Angels look to stay hot in a series against the Miami Marlins beginning Friday at 6:38 p.m. PT/9:38 p.m. ET.
