Angels Infielder Elects to Leave Organization
After being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels, infielder Nicky Lopez cleared waivers and elected free agency.
Ahead of Opening Day, the Angels signed Lopez to a one-year, $850,000 contract. The veteran spent spring training with the Chicago Cubs on a minor league deal.
“He can play all over the field,” general manager Perry Minasian said after signing Lopez. “He came in and he brought gloves for every position outside of catcher. We said, ‘We gotta get you a catcher’s mitt.’
“He was somebody that was attractive in the sense that he knows how to play the game, and play depending on the scoreboard and the situation.”
The arrival of Lopez meant the Halos had more depth in the absence of shortstop Zach Neto, who began the season on the injured list as he recovered from offseason shoulder. However, in light of Neto's return to the lineup, the Angels designated Lopez for assignment.
Once he cleared waivers, the veteran chose to part ways with the Angels. Lopez recorded six at-bats with the team, but never reached base.
The unexpected breakout performance from infielder Kyren Paris likely played a role in Lopez's lack of playing time with the Angels, despite the numerous injuries to infielders.
In 2024, Lopez slashed .241/.312/.294 with one home run in 124 games with the Chicago White Sox. His performance at second base last season propelled him as a finalist for the American League Gold Glove Award.
Lopez has a career .247/.311/.313 slash line in 2,352 big league plate appearances.
While he didn't get a huge opportunity with the Halos, he'll hit the open market in search of a new chapter of his seven-year Major League career.
