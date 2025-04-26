Angels Insider Doesn't Expect Top Prospect to Debut Anytime Soon
Los Angeles Angels top prospect Christian Moore was the talk of camp this spring as anticipation surrounded around whether or not the 22-year-old would make the Opening Day roster.
The second baseman ended the spring hitting .217 with four runs batted in and one stolen base, and began the season in the minors. While Moore was expected to be called up sometime in 2025, the emergence of Kyren Paris likely means he won't be playing in the big leagues relatively soon.
Angels insider Jeff Fletcher highlights Moore's struggles at the plate early this season as to why the top prospect will not make his Major League debut in the near future.
"It doesn’t look like he’ll be up anytime soon. Moore is hitting .156 with 18 strikeouts in his first 53 plate appearances at Double-A," Fletcher writes. "He has no home runs. The Angels also believe he has some work to do on defense. Although the Angels tried him at third base during instructional league last fall and said they would do it again this spring, they never did because they wanted him to spend more time at second."
Moore was ranked as the organization's No. 2 prospect by MLB Pipeline. He excelled in his short time in the minors after being drafted eighth overall in 2024. He slashed .347/.400/.984 with six home runs, 20 runs batted in, and two stolen bases in 101 at bats.
Though Moore seemingly continued his hot streak this spring, it appears he's had a rough start to the 2025 campaign. The Angels have a reputation for promoting their top prospects in a short amount of time (i.e. Nolan Schanuel, Zach Neto), but Moore will likely spend more time than those guys in the minors.
