Angels Players Including Mike Trout Not Happy With Management For Scheduling Night Getaway Games
The Los Angeles Angels are no strangers to unfavorable scheduling this season.
In fact, the start of the season was comprised of six consecutive road games, a three-game set at home, and then another nine games on the road in three different cities.
Recently, The Athletic's Sam Blum discovered an unfortunate trend with some of the Halos' travel patterns in recent seasons, including tight turnarounds and arriving in a city mere hours before the start of a game.
It's commonplace for MLB teams to have a middle-of-the-week afternoon contest if there is imminent travel called a getaway game, but the opposite seems to be occurring for the series finale with the Pirates on Thursday.
First pitch has been moved up nine minutes to be within 60 seconds of what the MLB Players Association's Collective Bargaining Agreement deems the latest possible start time for the kind of travel the Halos will have to do that night to Minnesota.
One of the most tenured and respected members of the team — and the league for that matter — spoke out about the scheduling complications.
“It’s not ideal for sure,” said Mike Trout. “I don’t know when we’re supposed to land, but it’s going to be early. And we’ve got to play that night. And the worst part about it is, the next day is a day game.”
The Thursday series finale has a start time of 6:29 p.m. PT. The Halos will then travel to Minnesota that night and take on the Twins the next day, at what will feel like 4:40 p.m. (6:40 p.m. local time).
The series of unfortunate events gets more clouded as the Twins already moved up first pitch by 30 minutes Friday due to the Los Angeles Lakers playing a first-round playoff game against the Minnesota Timberwolves across the street that same day.
Another highly respected Angels player and a tenured member of the league is Kenley Jansen. He, too, doesn't appreciate the scheduling.
“I don’t think it’s healthy for anybody,” said Jansen. “To finish playing a night game like that, get in at six in the morning. Then you’ve got a 7 o’clock game, and the next couple days you have 1 o’clock games. It’s definitely not fair.”
Taylor Ward also stepped up to express his disproval for the scheduling.
“I don’t think it should be allowed, to be honest,” said Ward. “I think there definitely should be rules in place to prevent that. Because it’s kind of crazy.”
Unfortunately, the rules that currently read in the CBA technically allow this minimum turnaround, but that doesn't mean management can't do otherwise. Time will tell and Friday's on-field results will show the kind of impact the mileage had on the ball club.
