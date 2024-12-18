Angels Interested in Bringing Back Outfielder for 2025 Season
The Major League Baseball Winter Meetings came and went, but Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian isn't done working on the roster this winter.
Los Angeles didn't make much noise during the Winter Meetings after being the most active team in the league heading into the week.
However, Minasian remains confident that he has set the stage for future trades and free-agent signings. He mentioned that the team is exploring all options to strengthen the roster, with a particular focus on adding a third baseman, bolstering the bullpen, and potentially addressing other needs.
“There's just so many ways to improve,” Minasian said. “We're trying to make the team better. That’s the goal. There’s a lot of offseason left, as we all know, but I enjoy these meetings because everybody is engaged and people are in go-mode to a certain extent.”
One of the outfielders the Angels are potentially going to look at is Kevin Pillar.
"The Angels would also be open to a reunion with veteran Kevin Pillar, who is looking to play one last season, but he appears to be more of a fallback option," per beat writer Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.
Pillar originally planned on 2024 being his last until he announced before the Winter Meetings that he wasn't done playing.
"I've just had some time to reflect and I still enjoy doing it," Pillar said on an episode of "Hot Stove" with Harold Reynolds and Matt Vasgersian. "I'm pretty sure I still want to play, I'm still keeping myself in shape."
The outfielder attended the Winter Meetings searching for a team to un-retire with.
"For the first time in forever, I was just playing for the love of the game, the joy of the game," Pillar said. "I wasn't worried about tomorrow, the next day, my future, and I found a lot of success in that. Even going up towards the end of the season, I really thought it was gonna be my last year, I thought I was gonna retire."
The outfielder, who debuted in the majors with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2013, will celebrate his 36th birthday in January. Over the years, he has suited up for several teams, including the San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, and Los Angeles Angels.