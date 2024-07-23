Angels' Jo Adell Reveals New Mindset That's Helped Him Turn His Season Around
With a ninth inning hit up the middle of the field in the top of the ninth inning, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell gave the Angels a 3-1 lead over the Seattle Mariners Monday. Due to an inaccurate throw from center field to home plate, Adell's hit managed to bring in two runners and provide the game's final score.
This was another game-changing play for Adell, who is in the middle of a seven-game hit streak. Adell, who has previously struggled with consistency and going back-and-forth between the major and minor leagues, credits a 'less is more' mindset and not solely focusing on home runs for helping fuel his turnaround this season.
“Naturally, damage from me is going to happen,” Adell said, via Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. “I’m gonna run into those pitches and hit them well, but to go into an at-bat and try to force that is when issues can arise. Every once in a while, you get lucky. You try to do damage and you can do damage. But for me I gotta continue to simplify, and just get the barrel to the ball, be on time, and focus on that. Let the rest play.”
This change in mindset has brought a change in results for Adell, who has spent the entire season in the major leagues so far for the first time in his career.
The former No. 10 overall pick has already reached career-highs in games, home runs, and RBIs in a season. He has made waves as a defender as well, winning the American League Defensive Player of the Month for May by Sports Info Solutions.
Earlier this year, Adell also credited his success this season to gaining a greater understanding to how pitches are attacking him, and to maintain his aggressiveness on swings.
Adell has been far from perfect this year — he hit below .150 in May and June — but he has taken strides as a player and secured the trust of manager Ron Washington and the team.
After coming into the season with few chances to keep his spot with the team, Adell has delivered with a much-needed breakout year.