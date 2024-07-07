Angels' Kevin Pillar Reaches Incredible Milestone In His Career
Kevin Pillar arrived at Wrigley Field in a suit and found his locker decorated with streamers and balloons.
The Los Angeles Angels outfielder was celebrating the day he reached 10 years of service, which only seven percent of big leaguers accomplish in their careers. It was also a day that seemed improbable. Pillar wasn't drafted out of Chaminade High in West Hills, California, and went on to play collegiately at Cal State Dominguez Hills where he was taken in the 32nd round of the 2011 draft by the Toronto Blue Jays.
“It’s important to me,” Pillar said. “I felt like it was an appropriate day to put a suit on and show up to the field and be proud of this accomplishment.”
Ironically, Angels general manager Perry Minasian worked in the Toronto front office when Pillar was drafted. He spoke to the team on Saturday morning recognizing Pillar's accomplishment. Manager Ron Washington said the message was perfect.
“He made sure that everybody in there, especially the young guys, understand that you never know where your career is going to go and where it’s going to end,” Washington said. “During the time you have a career, cherish it and do everything you can get to get the best out of it. It was a class act. He gave a great speech.”
The course of Pillar's season changed when Minasian took a chance on him after the league's worst team, the Chicago White Sox, released him in April. Since April 30, he's hitting .299/.355/.512 with six homers, seven doubles and 26 RBIs in 41 games.
“I've been through a lot of unbelievable moments and a lot of sleepless nights,” Pillar said. “A lot of great accomplishments but also a lot of days, weeks, even months feeling lost. And not being sure if I can continue to play this game at a high level. And I rehabbed my shoulder for three months [in 2022] and thought it might be the end of my career. So to be able to endure all those things and get to this moment means a lot.”