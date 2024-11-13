Angels Latest Signing Signals a Trade is Coming
The Los Angeles Angels have wasted no time adding to their roster this offseason.
On Tuesday, the Angels signed veteran catcher Travis d'Arnaud to a two-year, $12 million contract which could have a huge impact on Matt Thaiss's future with the Angels.
Thaiss has been Logan O’Hoppe’s backup each of the last two seasons.
General manager Perry Minasian mentioned that the Angels might carry three catchers, as Thaiss is also capable of playing first and third base. At 29, Thaiss could also be a trade candidate.
By shifting d'Arnaud into the role previously held by Thaiss, the Angels are adding valuable experience behind the plate.
Minasian mentioned d'Arnaud brings an added value that he hopes will impact O'Hoppe and the team's young pitching staff.
“I do believe having a veteran catcher like Travis d’Arnaud, with what he brings and how he can explain things like sequencing, is a huge deal,” Minasian said. “Game calling is really tough to quantify. He’s outstanding when it comes to putting the right fingers down.”
Regardless of how much playing time d'Arnaud gets, the writing is on the wall for Thaiss who will barely see any catching time.
“You’re trusting (a catcher) to put down the right fingers anywhere from 150 to 200 times a game,” Minasian said. “One pitch can change a game, good or bad. To have a guy like Travis in the mix, and for Logan to have the opportunity to not only play with him, but learn from him and be around them, I think will be a huge benefit.”
D'Arnaud, a graduate of Lakewood High School, expressed a desire to return to Southern California, according to Minasian. He is scheduled to speak with the media on Wednesday.
“Travis just really stuck out for us as someone that you know can not only play at a high level, but the makeup is off the charts,” Minasian said. “He’s a winner. He’s played on a ton of winning teams. He knows what winning teams do. He’s got the ability to affect the locker room in as positive of a way as anybody I’ve ever been around. He’s great with young pitching. He’s great with the coaching staff. He’s great with the manager. He’s just an awesome guy.”
Ultimately, it is up to manager Ron Washington to determine how often the newest acquisition plays.
“The catching position is so important for a club, to have two players of this caliber on the same team and to feel like we’ll be able to put a catcher on the field every day that’s going to give us an outstanding chance to win is huge,” Minasian said.