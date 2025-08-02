Angels Lineup vs. White Sox: Mike Trout Out for Second Consecutive Game
The Los Angeles Angels will not have Mike Trout present for a second consecutive game.
The three-time MVP wasn't at the ballpark Friday night as he appears to be missing another game Saturday, with an illness being the listed reason for his absence from the lineup.
Trout is currently listed as day-to-day per ESPN as the Halos will prepare for another game without their designated hitter. Trout's most recent contest came during Thursday's series finale against the Texas Rangers, going 1-for-4 with two strikeouts.
Trout missed the series opener against the Chicago White Sox on Friday as the Angels would drop their second-straight contest.
In other lineup news, Bryce Teodosio will be making his 2025 debut, batting ninth and manning center field on Saturday evening. Teodosio is hitting .321 with an .859 OPS through 16 Triple-A games this season.
On the year, Trout is hitting .235/.362/.461 with an OPS of .823. After an unreal month of May, Trout has cooled off a bit in June, and was hitting .247 in July.
After a trade deadline that didn't see many moves after two veteran relievers were brought in, the Angels are sitting 5.5 games back from the final Wild Card spot in the American League, and will have to make up some serious ground after many around the AL retooled their rosters this past deadline.
When Trout is back to full health, a better idea of what the rest of the season will look like for the Angels, but the next two months will have to feature some kind of run in order to break baseball's longest postseason drought.
