Halos Today

Angels Lineup vs. White Sox: Mike Trout Out for Second Consecutive Game

Gabe Smallson

Jul 28, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout (27) looks on from the dugout during the game against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jul 28, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout (27) looks on from the dugout during the game against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels will not have Mike Trout present for a second consecutive game.

The three-time MVP wasn't at the ballpark Friday night as he appears to be missing another game Saturday, with an illness being the listed reason for his absence from the lineup.

More news: Angels Reversed Course on Trade Deadline Selling After Winning One Game, Says Insider

Trout is currently listed as day-to-day per ESPN as the Halos will prepare for another game without their designated hitter. Trout's most recent contest came during Thursday's series finale against the Texas Rangers, going 1-for-4 with two strikeouts.

Trout missed the series opener against the Chicago White Sox on Friday as the Angels would drop their second-straight contest.

In other lineup news, Bryce Teodosio will be making his 2025 debut, batting ninth and manning center field on Saturday evening. Teodosio is hitting .321 with an .859 OPS through 16 Triple-A games this season.

More news: Angels GM Reveals Why Halos Did Very Little at Trade Deadline

On the year, Trout is hitting .235/.362/.461 with an OPS of .823. After an unreal month of May, Trout has cooled off a bit in June, and was hitting .247 in July.

After a trade deadline that didn't see many moves after two veteran relievers were brought in, the Angels are sitting 5.5 games back from the final Wild Card spot in the American League, and will have to make up some serious ground after many around the AL retooled their rosters this past deadline.

When Trout is back to full health, a better idea of what the rest of the season will look like for the Angels, but the next two months will have to feature some kind of run in order to break baseball's longest postseason drought.

More news: Angels GM Reveals Why He Didn't Trade $10 Million All-Star at Deadline

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published |Modified
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/Angels News