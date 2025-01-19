Angels Linked to 50-Homer Slugger as Potential Surprise Free Agent Landing Spot
The Los Angeles Angels have been linked to a number of free agents this offseason, but none quite with the same star power as first baseman Pete Alonso.
ESPN's David Schoenfield provides more context behind a potential Angels, Alonso deal.
"They've been rumored as a possibility, but that could just be Boras trying to drum up interest," Schoenfield wrote. "They have Nolan Schanuel at first and Soler at DH. They might not be quite ready to give up on Schanuel after only one full season in the majors (1.3 WAR), but it's pretty clear he lacks the power you want at first (13 home runs in 2024). It's also hard to imagine they would play Soler in the outfield on a regular basis, but this is a desperate franchise and the Angels have made splashy free-agent signings in the past."
The Angels signing Alonso makes sense, because who wouldn't want a home run hitter like him? But at the same time, it also doesn't make sense since the Halos take pride in their young core, which includes first baseman Nolan Schanuel.
There was originally a general consensus Alonso would end up returning to Queens, but that narrative has been put on hold. Although Alonso is the top free agent available at first base, he hasn't found the market he was searching for.
There are several other teams showing at least some interest in Alonso, but the Angels don't necessarily need a first baseman. However, the Halos are looking for another power bat to accompany Jorge Soler and Mike Trout in the lineup.
In 2024, Alonso recorded a .240/.329/.459 slash line with 34 home runs. Although the first baseman is clearly a home run hitter, there is the question of whether his play will decline as he gets older. His numbers last season weren't as a dominant as his performance from 2019-2022. The Angels are likely considering Alonso's age as a factor, but it likely won't stop them since several recent additions to the team are also in their 30s.
MLB Network analyst Kevin Frandsen believes is in the camp of the Angels and Alonso not being the right fit for each other.
"It's funny because you're trying to draw interest from teams, it just doesn't make sense in Anaheim," Frandsen said. "It doesn't. If you're looking at the pieces, Pete Alonso to me, is he a fit in every place? Sure, everyone should want Pete Alonso. But what if your roster is built with Nolan Schanuel, Jorge Soler, Mike Trout, with an unknown in Anthony Rendon? How is that a fit?"
The bottom line is the Angels may have been thrown in Alonso's list of potential landing spot because his agent Scott Boras was attempting to increase interest in his client. Things are true until they aren't in the offseason.
