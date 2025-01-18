Former Angels Gold Glove Winner Signs With NL West Powerhouse
Once a Gold Glove winner with the Los Angeles Angels, catcher Martin Maldonado has found a new home on the West Coast.
Maldonado and the San Diego Padres agreed to a minor league contract Thursday with an invitation to big league spring training, meaning the 38-year-old will have the opportunity to win a spot on the Opening Day roster.
The Puerto Rican native made his Major League Baseball debut in 2011 with the Milwaukee Brewers and earned a Gold Glove with the Angels in 2017. Over his career, he's played in the postseason six times and has three career playoff home runs.
San Diego hasn't made very many significant moves this offseason as they awaited a decision by Japanese free agent pitcher Roki Sasaki, who ended up choosing the Los Angeles Dodgers. As the calendar counts down to pitchers and catchers reporting in nearly a month, it was time to address a hole the team needed to fill.
Kyle Higashioka left the team after signing a two-year contract with the Texas Rangers. Luis Campusano is expected to be the starting catcher, although he ended the 2024 season on a down note. Brett Sullivan, a light-hitting option, is the only other catcher currently on the team's 40-man roster.
Because Sullivan is the only backup, Maldonado could have more of an opportunity to secure a roster spot, despite his rough 2024 season with the Chicago White Sox, where he managed just a .404 OPS in 48 games before being released midseason.
Maldonado is looking for redemption in 2025 after suffering through a terrible 2024.
Before the 2024 season, he signed a $4 million contract with the White Sox, but appeared in only 48 games, posting a .119 batting average and hitting four home runs. While his career batting average stands at .203, Maldonado is primarily known for his strong defensive skills behind the plate.
The backstop has enjoyed a long and eventful 14-season career in MLB, playing for a number of teams, including the Houston Astros, Brewers, Angels, Kansas City Royals, Chicago Cubs, and White Sox.
Over his major league career, Maldonado has compiled a .203/.278/.344 slash line and a .622 OPS. He also served as a key catcher for several playoff teams in Houston, including the 2022 World Series champions.