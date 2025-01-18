Angels Linked to Former Dodgers $63M Star Pitcher in Free Agency
Although the Los Angeles Angels could technically enter spring training without any more additions to the starting rotation, the team should spend more money to acquire another reliable arm.
Free agent Jack Flaherty remains on the market, which is somewhat surprising for a pitcher who produced a 3.17 ERA in the regular season.
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly argues the Halos could sign the homegrown pitcher, but only if owner Arte Moreno is willing to spend big.
"Ultimately, this may come down to whether owner Arte Moreno authorizes another relatively large expenditure," Kelly wrote. "The reality, though, is that the Angels have had nine consecutive losing seasons, and Moreno is 78 years old. Whether the addition of Flaherty would make the Angels a playoff team in 2025 or not, it would represent perhaps their best remaining path toward being relevant for the first time in years."
Flaherty is projected to sign a three-year, $63 million contract. Kelly makes a valid point about the organization's struggles in the last decade. A star signing would not only boost the pitching staff, but also boost the morale of the fanbase.
Flaherty had an inconsistent performance in October, but he would bring playoff experience to the Angels. He had strong performances in Game 1 of the NLDS and World Series, but struggled in the respective Game 5s.
After finishing 63-99, general manager Perry Minasian urged fans to stick with the team.
“For our fans, the ones that have been following us over the last three years and have gone through what we’ve gone through the last three years, I wouldn’t jump off the bandwagon now,” Minasian said.“This team is going to improve. It’s going to be an exciting team to watch going forward. Again, I wouldn’t jump off a bandwagon now.”
While the team has added a slew of players this offseason, it's still not enough.
Angels fans have endured disappointment far too long. If the organization is serious about turning things around, a big name signing still needs to transpire this winter.
