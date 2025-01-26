Angels Linked to Former Yankees, Dodgers $26M Outfielder in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Angels are still looking to add an outfielder this winter, and one free agent option is Alex Verdugo. Verdugo played for the New York Yankees in 2024, reaching the World Series with the Bombers. The outfielder also played for the defending champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, from 2017 to 2019.
The Angels have reportedly checked in on Verdugo, according to MLB insider Rhett Bollinger. General manager Perry Minasian said the Angels are still looking to add more talent, so the team signing an outfielder could perhaps be one option for the team this offseason.
“We want to get better,” Minasian said at the Winter Meetings. “We want to get deeper. Is that the bullpen? Is that the position players? Is that infield? Is that outfield? Is that starting rotation? We’ll find out. But we would definitely like to add to the team, not only the 26 but below that too.”
“I feel like we've addressed some needs,” Minasian added. “But we need to do more. We need to bring in more talent."
While the Angels have been linked to other free agents such as Anthony Santander—who signed a big money contract with the Toronto Blue Jays—and Pete Alonso—who is seeking a lucrative offer—signing Verdugo would be a more affordable option.
Verdugo is projected to sign a two-year, $26 million deal, according to The Athletic.
"Alex Verdugo is well-liked and respected by his teammates, brings high energy to the clubhouse, plays with an edge and is a solid defender in left field," Jim Bowden wrote. "His power is pretty consistent as he has provided between 11 and 13 home runs in the last five full seasons. He plays every day, never complains and is the definition of an average major-league player."
Verdugo is coming off a performance where his offensive numbers took a dip. He slashed .233/.291/.356 in 2024. However, his consistency and work ethic could be a good fit in the Anaheim clubhouse.
After nine seasons of being consistely bad, the Angels are hoping to be consistently good in the near future. Although Verdugo isn't a big name free agent, adding a player who brings high energy and a certain level of consistency could be useful.
