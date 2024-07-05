Angels Listening to Trade Offers for Top Pitcher: Report
Despite having a winning record in June, the Los Angeles Angels are reportedly listening to offers for closer Carlos Estévez.
With the July 30 trade deadline weeks away, there are few players on non-contenders more likely to be dealt. He's a rental player who has been the best arm for the Angels all season making it inevitable barring injury.
Robert Murray of FanSided wrote that the Angels are listening on right-hander Carlos Estevez, who was named American League Reliever of the Month in June after allowing only two baserunners and no runs. He’s in the final year of a two-year, $13.5 million contract and looms as a realistic trade target for teams in need of bullpen reinforcements.
In June, he threw 10 scoreless innings while striking out 10 hitters. Estévez retired 26 consecutive batters at one point and allowed only two baserunners in 31 plate appearances. He was insanely dominant and has been that way since coming to the Angels before last season.
He owns an even 3.00 earned run average in 27 frames and is 16-for-19 in save opportunities. Estévez is making $6.75 million before becoming a free agent next winter. He’s owed just under $3 million for the rest of the season and most teams should be able to accommodate that kind of salary.