Position Players the Angels Already Know Will Make the Opening Day Roster

While the battles for second base and bench spots are wide open, the Angels have a pretty solid roster core that is slated to make the Opening Day roster. Barring injury, that is.

I took a look at predicting the Opening Day roster when camp opened. While the roster is still somewhat fluid, let's take a look at who we can lock into the 26 man roster right now.

Mike Trout headlines a powerful outfield.

Mike Trout is the face of the franchise and will rotate through center field and the corner spots while taking some time at DH. In camp healthy and following some mechanical adjustments at the end of last year Trout is hoping for another solid season. Last year he posted a really nice wRC+ of 120

Jo Adell is fresh off a 38 home run season and should spend most of his time in right field. He could be called upon to give Trout some coverage in center field from time to time. Adell has issues with strikeouts last season but when he connected he did damage.

The Angels swapped a solid reliever to bring Josh Lowe into the fold and he'll play left field most days. He does have experience at all three outfield positions so he could move around some as well. when healthy Lowe has been a solid MLB player but injuries have hindered him the last few years.

Jorge Soler really should not see much time on the grass and will serve as the team's primary designated hitter. However, on days when Trout takes the DH spot the team will likely put Soler on the grass a bit.

Zach Neto and two others are locked into infield spots.

Zach Neto is the heart of the young core. Fresh off a 5.1 bWAR campaign in which he posted a wRC+ of 116 while playing solid defense, Neto will man shortstop and should be approached for a contract extension.

Nolan Schanuel will be the starting first baseman. On a team that strikes out a ton and walks very little, Schanuel adds a little balance with his contact oriented approach. The power is still lacking, but there's plenty of power on the roster.

After bypassing the top of a loaded third base free agent market, the Angels re-signed Yoan Moncada for a year to man third base. When healthy, Moncada's left handed power is a nice addition to a righty heavy lineup. That caveat, however, is notable as Moncada has not eclipsed 100 games played since 2022.

Logan O'Hoppe has a locked in backup catcher.

Logan O'Hoppe will be the starter. After getting off to a blistering start in 2026 he faded down the stretch. He managed to pop 19 home runs on the year but had difficulty both behind the plate and getting on base. Having a former catcher as his manager and Max Stassi as his catching coach could help him realize his full potential.

Signed to a two year deal prior to last year, Travis d'Arnaud will be the backup catcher. Known for his prowess working with pitchers more than his offense, d'Arnaud

That makes nine locks for thirteen spots. Somebody will win the starting second base job to make it ten. How the Angels configure their bench will determine the last three. For the guys on this list, getting ready for the regular season is the goal. For the players fighting for those last few roster spots, Cactus League play will be critical.