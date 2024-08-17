Angels' Logan O'Hoppe Breaks Hitting Slump in Style
Slumps tend to happen in Major League Baseball. Every player has a low period when things don't seem to work out for them at the plate. Fortunately, these usually end and a good player can come back and continue playing.
Such was the case for Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe, who had gone hitless over 29 at-bats in seven games.
The slump began on Aug. 3, when the Angels faced the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals on the road. Against both teams, O'Hoppe went 0-for-22 with nine strikeouts. He would then add on six hitless at-bats against the Toronto Blue Jays before facing off against the Atlanta Braves.
“I just felt like I was getting tied up,” O’Hoppe said, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. “I’m still working out some of the kinks of it. I felt like everything and my thoughts were the same, but when you go to the video, it just wasn’t the case. So you've got to adjust and rewire.”
Fortunately, O'Hoppe adjusted perfectly against the Braves.
In the fourth inning, O'Hoppe tied the game with a massive homer into center field. Eventually, the Angels would beat the Braves 3-2.
Needless to say, O'Hoppe is finally happy to be out of the rut.
“It was a good feeling,” O’Hoppe said. “Felt a lot of weight lifted off my shoulders. I'm grateful my family is patient. It's been a tough week. I don’t want to go into too much depth but it’s been tough. Obviously, getting out of it still, but it's a good sign. I feel like I finally got something to latch on and build on tonight.”
Angels manager Ron Washington agrees and is ready to see O'Hoppe return to his former glory.
“I think he got the monkey off his back,” Washington said. “He was trying hard, and that one right there he hung a breaking ball, and he didn't try to kill it. He just put his bat head on it and it went. So that's all he needed and I think he’s starting to feel good about himself. He needed that.”
Despite going almost 30 at-bats without a hit, O'Hoppe has been a stalwart presence for the Angels, maintaining a .256 batting average with 17 home runs and 48 RBI. Hopefully, he'll be able to continue this turnout for the rest of the 2024 season.
