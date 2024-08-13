Angels' Ron Washington on Luis Guillorme's Costly Error: 'We're In The Big Leagues'
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington was disappointed in his club on Friday as they dropped a 3-2, 10-inning loss to the Washington Nationals.
The young core of the lineup had an off night and the defense failed when the team needed it the most. Washington didn't mince words during his postgame press conference.
“They weren’t very good,” Washington said. “We did have quite a few opportunities and all we had to do was put the ball in play, but we didn’t put it in play tonight. That was the game.”
As a team, the Angels were 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position. Nolan Schanuel, Zach Neto and Logan O’Hoppe combined to go 0-for-15 in the top three spots in the Angels lineup.
Starting pitcher José Soriano left with a one-run lead after six innings and then José Quijada gave up the tying run in the eighth. In the 10th, the Nationals bunted their automatic runner to third. Washington went to the bullpen to bring in hard-throwing reliever Ben Joyce, who gave up the game-winning hit on a line drive that tipped off second baseman Luis Guillorme's glove.
Joyce got Alex Call to hit a line drive that should have been an out, but Guillorme couldn't make the play — which led to more frustration for Washington.
Washington said after the game that Guillorme should have made the play, no matter what kind of spin the ball had off the bat.
“We’re in the big leagues,” Washington said. “That ball hit his glove. He’s in a position where if the ball comes off the bat, you play with that. You’re not in the minor leagues.”
Outfielder Jo Adell provided the offense for the Angels with a two-run home run in the second inning but didn't come through again. Adell had two runners on in each of his next three trips, and he went hitless.
Los Angeles also had three opportunities to score the runner from second in the 10th and couldn't.
Chalk it up to an off night. The Angels banged out 17 runs while winning their previous two games against the Yankees in New York.
Friday's disappointment was real. The team wasted a solid start from Soriano, who only gave up one run and struck out seven. He even retired the last nine hitters he faced.
Three singles Soriano gave up never left the infield. His infield just couldn't make the play. The Nationals scored on an error too.