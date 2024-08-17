Angels' Ron Washington Meant More Than He Likely Knew To Former Team
Recently, the Los Angeles Angels and manager Ron Washington successfully beat the Atlanta Braves, his former team. Despite the surprising defeat, Braves players had nothing but positive things to say about Washington.
According to a report from David O'Brien of The Athletic, when the Braves first arrived at Angel Stadium, they made sure to seek out their former manager, lovingly called "Wash," and give him a hug, a greeting more befitting friends and family than a baseball manager.
“To me, he’s in his own category,” Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley said. “They don’t make another Wash. They don’t. I mean, it is what it is. But that’s nothing against anybody else. It’s just, that’s it.”
For many Braves players, Washington was as much a father figure and mentor as he was a coach, particularly to second baseman Ozzie Albies. He is also the person players like Riley, first baseman Matt Olson, and former Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson credit for improving their defensive skills.
Meanwhile, Braves fans also love Washington, who believe that his presence and confidence would have helped the club as they struggled through injuries.
“That right there warms my heart,” Washington said. “Because my whole time in Atlanta — if I ever left, somebody asked me, what would I want them to remember me by. And it’s that I made a difference. And the fans saying that (indicates) I made a difference.
“But that doesn’t stop (the Braves) from being champions because that is imprinted in them, no matter who’s there, no matter who isn’t there. They’re going through some rough times. Champions know how to handle rough times.”
However, Washington doesn't believe the Braves' problems come solely from their injured stars.
“I just think sometimes they try too hard,” Washington said. “And I think that’s what I brought. I brought that calmness to them and understanding what’s going on. And Tui is gonna get there one day. He’s going to get there one day. And the first base coach (Tom Goodwin), he’s been a big-league coach before, but I don’t know if he exerted himself like I exerted myself on their will. You see what I’m saying? So, they might miss that.
“But I constantly told them, y’all are champs, man. No matter who’s (in the lineup), y’all are champs. And don’t forget that.”
That being said, Washington still has high hopes for the team, despite the fact that he manages the Angels.
“They got enough left that they can hold it afloat,” Washington concluded. “I hear people saying that they’re playing their way out of playoff contention. No, not that group over there.”
Hopefully, this same energy will result in a standout Angels team in the near future.
