Angels' Lone Frontrunner for Gold Glove Award is a Shock
The Los Angles Angels have had a disappointing season this year. Sitting at a 53-71 record, the Halos are essentially eliminated from playoff contention.
Despite the team's middling output, one Angels player could still take home a prestigious honor by the end of the season.
According to the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR), Angels right fielder Jo Adell is currently the frontrunner to win the Gold Glove Award for his position in the American League. What's even more surprising, he's also ranked 17th overall for the Platinum Glove Award.
Adell's ranking is based on the SABR Defensive Index (SDI), which aggregates two types of defensive metrics: "Those derived from batted ball location-based data and those collected from play-by-play accounts, including data from MLBAM’s Statcast, Sports Info Solutions, and STATS Perform."
As of Aug. 11, 2024, Adell has been given an SDI score of 4.9. This puts him ahead of more recognized right fielders like Juan Soto of the New York Yankees (4.0), Adolis García of the Texas Rangers (-2.6), George Springer of the Toronto Blue Jays (-3.1), and Tommy Pham of the St. Louis Cardinals (-3.3).
The SDI makes up about 25 percent of the selection process, and is added to the votes from MLB managers and coaches.
This year has marked a massive improvement for Adell, especially since it's been his first season playing more than 100 games. While his batting has been decent, with a .203 batting average, 18 home runs, and 54 RBI, his fielding has been fantastic.
Adell has a .990 field percentage, 10 total fielding runs above average, and eight defensive runs saved above average in right field. Compare this to last year's winner, Adolis García, who recorded a .983 field percentage, 17 total fielding runs above average, and seven defensive runs saved above average.
Adell isn't the only Angels player to appear on this list. Center fielder Mickey Moniak is ranked 23rd overall and sixth in his position. Shortstop Zach Neto is ranked 25th overall and fifth at his position.
Other Los Angeles players ranked in their position include pitcher Griffin Canning (third), pitcher Tyler Anderson (21st), catcher Logan O'Hoppe (13th), first baseman Nolan Schanuel (sixth), third baseman Luis Rengifo (13th), and left fielder Taylor Ward (fifth).
While it's unlikely any of these players will win the award, it's nice to see the the Angels have a decent foundation to build on in order to improve for the 2025 season.
