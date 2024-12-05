Angels Looking to Upgrade Just About Everywhere Heading Into 2025, Says GM
The Los Angeles Angels have been busy this offseason making a statement that the 2024 season is fueling their desire to improve — but general manager Perry Minasian emphasized that his work to enhance the roster is far from over.
With the Winter Meetings around the corner being held in Dallas from Dec. 9-12, Minasian is looking forward to working out a few more deals.
“We'd love to add more and we're not close-minded,” Minasian said, via Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. “We're going to keep following the trade market, following the free-agent market, and see where it goes. But the rotation is still a spot that if we feel like there's an improvement out there, we'll look to do it.”
Adding proven veterans has been a goal for Miniasian as he tries to build a team around his young core of catcher Logan O'Hoppe, first baseman Nolan Schanuel, and shortstop Zach Neto. He has done that so far.
The Angels’ latest move was signing veteran left-hander Yusei Kikuchi. He joins right-hander Kyle Hendricks as the second addition to the rotation. The team also bolstered their roster by adding veteran catcher Travis d'Arnaud and infielder Kevin Newman. Additionally, the Angels acquired slugger Jorge Soler from the Braves and utility player Scott Kingery from the Phillies through trades.
Minasian added that the Angels aren’t focusing on a single area, as they still have needs across the rotation, bullpen, infield, and potentially the outfield.
“What we've done so far, we've been pretty aggressive and we're going to continue to be aggressive,” Minasian said. “I wouldn't say anything is off limits. With the year we had, there's definitely areas to get better. Really, every area, whether it's rotation, lineup, bullpen, bench depth. We'll look to tackle and attack all those areas and continue to improve this club.”
However the general manager did hint that he would like to add at least one more bat and bullpen arm.
“I wouldn't nail it down to one need, and I’m not trying to be coy because there are plenty of areas to improve,” Minasian said. “But we'd love to lengthen out the lineup. That's something we've talked about. Try to add another bat, trying to add more depth on the bench. And trying to add more depth in the bullpen. It starts on the mound. You’re only as good as your rotation, to a certain extent. We’ve been aggressive in attacking that, adding two starters in November, but we'll look to address those other areas, too.”