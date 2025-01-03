Angels Lose Free Agent Target to Dodgers in Surprising Turn of Events
The Los Angeles Angels have been extremely busy this offseason, but the organization lost out on a popular international free agent Friday. The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Korean second baseman Hyeseong Kim on a three-year deal, according to MLB insider Francys Romero.
The Angels reportedly offered Kim a five-year, $28 million contract, which he declined. Kim spent the last eight seasons in the KBO and is a career .304 hitter with 37 home runs, 386 runs batted in, 150 doubles, 39 triples, and 211 stolen bases. Kim stole 46 bags in 2021 alone.
In 2024, Kim recorded a .326/.383/.458 slash line with 11 home runs, 75 runs batted in, and an OPS of .841, marking the best year of his career. With the Kiwoom Heroes, Kim earned three Gold Gloves at second base and shortstop. Kim is considered a super utility man since he can play practically anywhere.
Kim was posted by the Kiwoom Heroes last month and reportedly received several offers from clubs, including the Angels. Other teams that reportedly made offers to Kim included the San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, and Seattle Mariners.
While the Angels reportedly offered Kim more money, he chose to join the World Series champion Dodgers instead.
General manager Perry Minasian has repeatedly said the Angels want players who want to be in Anaheim. The organization doesn't want to be anyone's second choice.
The moral of the story is this: Kim would rather be the 26th man on a superteam than be part of a core group of players trying to turn things around. As unfortunate as it may be, the Angels can use the $28 million to add another power bat to the lineup or bolster the bullpen.
There's still work to be done and relishing in losses won't aid the organization in contending next season.