Angels Sign 2 All-Star Relievers to Bolster Bullpen

The Los Angeles Angels continued to strengthen their pitching staff this offseason, signing relievers Drew Pomeranz and Jordan Romano to short-term deals ahead of 2026.

Pomeranz had a previous stint with the Angels, as they signed him to a minor league contract ahead of the 2024 season. He didn't last long, leaving the organization at the end of spring training, but had a solid return to the majors in 2025.

Pomeranz made 57 appearances for the Chicago Cubs last season after not making a major league appearance for three full seasons, and posted a 2.17 ERA through 49.2 innings. He continued his masterful form in the postseason, allowing one run on one hit through six innings pitched.

The left-hander previously spent time with the Oakland Athletics in the AL West, and will look to have similar results during his one-year deal with the Halos.

Romano has had a rocky couple of seasons following back-to-back All-Star years, and the Angels will hope he can bounce back and be as dominant as he was in 2022 and 2023.

He had a 6.59 ERA with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2024 before a disastrous year with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2025, where he had an 8.23 ERA through 49 appearances.

The Angels desperately needed reinforcements in the bullpen, especially after the free agency departure of Kenley Jansen, who signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers, and Reid Detmers' move to the starting rotation next season.

On top of their losses in the 'pen, the Angels had the worst bullpen in the American League in 2025, posting a collective 4.86 — which only ranked below the Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies on the season.

Romano has spent time as a closer in the past, recording 36 saves in both of his All-Star seasons, and could very well fill the hole Jansen left vacant, and Pomeranz could fill Dertmers' role as a high-leverage, left-handed reliever.

The Angels are making strides in improving their pitching staff, as they also acquired starter Grayson Allen from the Baltimore Orioles earlier in the offseason. If the Angels can adequately patch their pitching staff with their signings, their high-powered offense could very well bring them their first winning season since 2015.

