Angels Make Roster Move Ahead of Series vs Rays
The Los Angeles Angels made a roster move ahead of the team's series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
More news: Former Angels All-Star Pitcher Wants to Be With Halos in Some Capacity This Year
The Angels reinstated right-hander Ryan Johnson from the paternity list. In a corresponding move, right-hander Michael Darrell-Hicks was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake.
Darrell-Hicks was an undrafted free agent in 2022, but just a few years later reached the big leagues. However, the Angels used the right-hander as bullpen depth for their series finale against the Cleveland Guardians.
Johnson made his Major League debut on Opening Day after skipping the minors entirely. He became just the 24th drafted player to reach the big leagues without playing in the minors.
Johnson pitched in relief for the Angels, and looked composed as a veteran in the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox. However, the right-hander did give up two home runs in the following inning.
“It was cool,” Johnson said to MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “It's still a fun experience with all the learning. We didn't have the day that we wanted, but that's not a bad thing. We can learn from it, we can grow, and that's what we want to do.”
Logan O'Hoppe heaped high praise for Johnson, and took responsibility for the three-run homer to Andrew Benintendi on a 2-1 fastball.
“He's always known for filling up the zone and making his pitches,” O'Hoppe said. “The heater to Benintendi, that was my fault. That was the wrong pitch in that spot. For someone who didn’t pitch in the Minor Leagues, he did an unbelievable job of keeping his emotions in check and attacking the zone. I feel guilty for putting him in that position with the homer.”
Manager Ron Washington, whose team has a reputation for promoting its young players quickly, also praised Johnson.
“He did a real good job in his first inning,” Washington said. “And I also thought he was just one pitch away in his second inning of work. He left a few balls up, and they didn't miss him. That's what happened.”
After coming off the paternity list, Johnson will have another chance to impress in the big leagues.
More news: Angels Key Infielder Likely to Miss Multiple Games With Injury
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.