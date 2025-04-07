Former Angels All-Star Pitcher Wants to Be With Halos in Some Capacity This Year
The Los Angeles Angels have built an organization that feels more like a family to former players versus simply a team they used to play on.
Former ace Jared Weaver recently discussed wanting to help out more with the franchise that he spent 11 seasons on and earned two All-Star nods with.
Weaver has a little bit of coaching experience with minor leaguers during Arizona Instructional League this past Fall, he said via Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register that he is open to more roles of that nature.
“Whenever the phone rings and they want me to come help out, I’m more than happy to,” said Weaver. “I’ve got a lot of time on my hands, and baseball is all I know. So anytime I can help out or anything they need, I’m more than happy to come and help out. It was fun. Had a good time.”
Weaver is also working on his post-baseball life filled with family and being a father to his three kids. This is reasonably the only thing holding him back from a year-round role with the organization.
“I’m having too much fun being at home and being with my family, so to go out and venture out for 220 days a year would be kind of tough for me right now,” Weaver said. “I don’t think the wife would like that either. She likes me being able to take the kids to school and stuff.”
The right-hander from Northridge, CA last appeared in an MLB game in 2017 in his lone season with the San Diego Padres, making nine starts.
Weaver threw 2025 innings for the Angels with a career ERA of 3.55 on the Halos. In addition to his two All-Star nods, he finished top-5 in Cy Young award voting three consecutive times in his career from 2010-2012.
He left the game of baseball with 1,621 strikeouts to just 551 walks which is good for a career strikeout-to-walk ratio of 2.94, and a final pitching record of 150-98.
