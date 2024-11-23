Angels Make Surprising Decision on Longtime Starting Pitcher
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval was non-tendered by the team on Friday. Sandoval's tenure with the Halos is likely over as he is now a free agent.
Sandoval, 28, underwent Tommy John surgery in late June and was poised to make approximately $6 million this year. Any deal he signs will likely be a multi-year contract since Sandoval won't return until July or August for the 2025 campaign. However, even his time line to return is uncertain which factored into the Angels letting him go.
Had the Angels tendered Sandoval's contract, the team would've made a risky move. If Sandoval doesn't pitch at all in 2025, the Angels would have to pay a total of $11.8 million over the course of two seasons just for Sandoval to take the mound in 2026.
Regardless of when Sandoval makes his return, he will likely be on an innings limits because of his surgery. Therefore, any interested teams in the left-hander will have to factor that in.
Although Sandoval's health status remains uncertain, when the left-hander is healthy he is a reliable arm. There is speculation that Sandoval could find a two-year deal that'll pay him to rehab in his first season, with the expectation that he'd pitch in year two of the contract.
Sandoval is no star, but he could be a reliable third or fourth starter for an already solid starting rotation. He posted a 5.08 ERA with 81 strikeouts, 35 walks and eight homers allowed in 79.2 innings this season. Sandoval tore his ulnar collateral ligament in his 16th start of the year in late June and underwent UCL surgery.
The California native has a career 4.01 ERA in six seasons with the Halos. Sandoval's best campaign was in 2022 when he had a 2.91 ERA in 148 2/3 innings.
The left-hander makes his departure from the Halos, despite having two years of team control remaining. It's possible the Angels could still negotiate a contract with Sandoval.
The decision to non-tender Sandoval remains an interesting move, especially for a team that doesn't have many reliable arms in their starting rotation. Several people believe Sandoval has plenty upside and simply hadn't reached his potential in Anaheim.
There is speculation that other west coast teams could sign Sandoval, a pitcher who wouldn't break the bank.