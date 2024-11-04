Angels Make Trade, Acquire Former Top Prospect From NL Powerhouse
The Los Angeles Angels traded for infielder Scott Kingery, a former Top 100 prospect, from the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday in exchange for cash considerations.
Kingery spent nearly a decade with Philadelphia before being traded.
The 30-year-old spent the 2024 season with the Phillies’ Triple-A team, where he hit 25 home runs and posted an .804 OPS, primarily playing shortstop.
Kingery, unfortunately, fell short of the expectations set by his prospect status and contract. While he offers some speed on the bases and defensive versatility across multiple positions, his bat hasn’t developed enough to make him a consistent contributor at the Major League level.
Kingery appeared destined for a standout career when he debuted in 2018, just three years after being drafted by Philadelphia in the second round. Entering his rookie season, he was ranked as MLB Pipeline’s No. 35 prospect and No. 2 in the Phillies system, and he even signed a six-year, $24 million contract just days before his debut.
However, he struggled in his first year, hitting .226/.267/.338 over 452 at-bats.
In 2019, Kingery showed some improvement, hitting 19 home runs with a 101 OPS+ over 458 at-bats, but it marked his last significant stretch in the Major Leagues with Philadelphia.
Injuries derailed Kingery’s performance during the shortened 2020 season, where he managed just a .511 OPS over 124 at-bats. In 2021, he struggled with a 1-for-19 start and 12 strikeouts before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in July. Since then, he has appeared in only one Major League game.
Kingery logged 65 games in center field in 2019 but has primarily played shortstop and second base throughout his career. While he brings positional flexibility and some power to the Angels, he also carries a high strikeout rate, with a 28.1% mark at Triple-A since 2023.
Given his versatility, Kingery could still become a useful player if he can provide even moderately effective offense. He hasn't achieved that at the major league level yet, this is a low-risk move for the Angels, especially since he isn’t currently occupying a roster spot.
Although the guaranteed portion of Kingery’s contract has concluded, it includes team options for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.
Kingery adds valuable minor league depth across multiple positions for the Angels. He’ll aim to secure a roster spot and potentially achieve a breakout season.