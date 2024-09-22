Angels' Mike Trout Takes on Mentorship Role For Phillies' Struggling Prospect
When the Philadelphia Phillies picked up Buddy Kennedy back in June, it didn’t make many headlines.
Kennedy, a 25-year-old infielder, had just been let go by the Detroit Tigers after struggling to get his bat going in the majors. He’d only played 46 big league games since 2022, so not much hype surrounded the move.
But there was one thing that caught fans’ attention: his hometown.
Kennedy hails from Millville, N.J., a small city of about 27,000 people that has gained attention from Los Angeles Angels fans for good reason – it is Mike Trout's hometown.
“Mike Trout,” Kennedy said. “Mike put Millville on the map.”
It it weren't for Trout, who knows where Kennedy would be.
They crossed paths for the first time during the 2011 offseason. Kennedy was just 13, while Trout, at 20, had recently made his MLB debut. A shared family friend, Dan Richter, who also happened to be Trout’s personal trainer, brought them together.
“Why don’t you come and work out with me,” he said, “and see what a major leaguer does?”
It started as a once-a-week thing, but soon it became twice a week, then three, four times, and eventually even two-a-day sessions. Despite the seven-year age gap and being at very different points in their careers, Trout and Kennedy quickly formed a close bond.
“I had heard a lot about him,” Trout said over email with The Philadelphia Inquirer. “He impressed me. I knew that he had a chance to make it, coming from a small town, just like I did.
“When I got to know him, he wanted to learn a lot. And I thought, ‘How cool would it be to have him learn with me?’”
The two have been working together ever since.
During the offseason, they typically work out together at Trout’s place in South Jersey, with Richter leading the sessions. Each time, Kennedy walks away learning something new.
“Mike has been great to me,” Kennedy said. “He slowly started … not getting on me, but holding me accountable. And to this day, I can call him, or text him, and ask him about a pitcher I’m facing, or how to handle myself in the big leagues.
“He’s very open and honest. And that’s helped me a lot.”
Whenever Kennedy needs help scouting an American League pitcher or breaking out of a slump, Trout is just a phone call or text message away.
“This year, when I was with Detroit, we faced Kansas City,” Kennedy said. “And I was like, ‘Hey, what do you got on Will Smith?’ And he gave me a whole scouting report. When I went up there, the pitches moved exactly how he said they would.”
Kennedy has played in parts of three major league seasons with the Diamondbacks, Tigers, and Phillies. Through seven games with Philadelphia, he is batting .200 with two RBIs.
“He’s definitely evolved as a player,” Trout said. “The biggest thing I’ve noticed is his ability to hit the ball the other way. Early on, he was a guy who pulled the ball a lot. Now, he’s using the whole field.”