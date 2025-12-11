Angels Urged to Address This Crucial Position Need This Offseason

The pain is almost over for the Los Angeles Angels.

Anthony Rendon's albatross of a contract — considered by some to be the worst in the history of professional baseball — will officially run out at the end of 2026. As one recalls, Rendon signed a seven-year deal worth $245 million back in 2020.

During his tenure with the Halos, Rendon has been charitably abysmal. From 2020-24, Rendon has accrued a total of 22 HRs, 125 RBIs, and a mediocre .242 batting average. He didn't play in 2025 due to injury. It was a far cry from the form he showed with the Washington Nationals, in which he approached the 20-homer mark in five out of seven seasons.

There's talk that the team may try and buy Rendon out of his final year (owed $38.5 million). At the very least, as Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report wrote, the team desperately needs an upgrade at the hot corner.

"ESPN's Alden González recently reported that the Angels are discussing a potential buyout of the final year of Anthony Rendon's seven-year, $245 million deal, arguably the worst contract in MLB history. Rendon missed the entire 2025 season after undergoing hip surgery. In his absence, Yoán Moncada got the largest chunk of starts at third base, posting a .783 OPS in 84 games. He's now a free agent, leaving the Halos to search for another option at the hot corner."

Kelly believes that two veteran third basemen could be in the cards for the Angels. One is Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm, and the other is free agent slugger Eugenio Suarez.

"Bohm could also be an option for the Angels via trade. Our projection, though, was for general manager Perry Minasian—who is in a contract year, just like new manager Kurt Suzuki—to sign Suárez to a two-year, $43 million deal. That would give the Angels a major power presence, as Suárez is coming off of the second 49-homer campaign of his career."

Bohm has seemingly been on the trade block for quite a while. The talent is evident, though a change of scenery could unlock even more production. He's a career .279. hitter and would be under team control for multiple years. A Bohm for OF Jo Adell deal could work for both sides.

As for Suarez, he's a veteran with plenty of pop — and could function as a clubhouse leader for the very young ballclub.

