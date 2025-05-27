Angels Manager Breaks Silence on Kyren Paris Decision
The Los Angeles Angels made the decision to demote one of their most promising players, Kyren Paris, to make room for veteran Chris Taylor because of reasons not related to play on the field, according to manager Ron Washington.
The Angels saw an opportunity to add an experienced utility man and took it, though roster limits forced the team to demote someone from the roster.
The decision came down to Paris or outfielder Jo Adell, though since Adell is out of options, the team had to either keep him on the roster or outright lose him.
The team chose to keep Adell, giving him an extended look on the active roster, and move Paris down to Triple-A, where the 23-year-old can get regular playing time and work on his swing to further adjust to the majors.
Washington, after Taylor's debut on Monday, clarified why Paris was ultimately sent down.
“We didn't option Paris because of the results, because if that was the case that would have already happened,” Washington told reporters.
“He needs to play. He's young. He just needs to go get at-bats. He needs to learn how to make the adjustments you have to make. But I was very impressed with the way he handled himself when things weren't going the way he wanted. He came to the ballpark, he showed tremendous work ethic. He was a great teammate, but at 23 years old, he needs to be getting at-bats every day.”
Paris got off to a hot start this season — arguably the Angels' best player — though he quickly cooled off and went through a deep slump.
He was slashing .190/.266/.381 with six homers, 11 RBIs, and a 0.5 WAR. His run creation was below average after his slump, but his defense managed to keep him above replacement level on the season.
Paris now gets time to take his experience in MLB, analyze his mistakes, and make adjustments down in the minor leagues for another stint in the majors soon.
