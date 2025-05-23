Angels' Mike Trout Still Doesn't Know When He'll Return From Injured List
Hand it to Angels star Mike Trout in one regard: He's done peddling false hope for a quick return to action following his latest injury.
Trout told reporters in West Sacramento on Tuesday, where the Angels were playing the Athletics, that he doesn’t have a date circled to be activated from the 10-day injured list. The 11-time All-Star hasn't played since suffering a left knee contusion on April 30.
"They’ve got a routine for me every day, just building it up and hopefully to get running the bases here," Trout told reporters, including Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. "I think running the bases is a big hurdle. Just have to make sure I come in and don’t have any crazy soreness.”
Trout did some light jogging on Monday, which has been noted as a key step to seeing him back at the plate. Trout has also reportedly hit balls off a machine, played catch, and engaged in agility drills as he prepares himself fully.
“That’s a huge step,” Washington told reporters in West Sacramento.
Prior to the injury, Trout posted an uncharacteristic .179/.264/.462 slash line, well below his usual standard. The sum total of his offense and defense in right field netted out to a month's worth of replacement-level production, with slightly below-average 95 wRC+.
More encouraging were Trout's nine home runs in 121 at-bats, a sign of the typically prodigious power still in his bat. Once he's cleared to face live pitching, Trout can get to work on reducing his 29.8 percent strikeout rate, on track for a career high.
The Angels signed Trout to a 12-year, $426.5 million contract in March 2019, at the time the richest contract in baseball history. He still has six years and $212.7 million left on the contract, including this season.
With Trout on the shelf, the Angels' right field rotation has included Jorge Soler, Gustavo Campero, Jo Adell and Matthew Lugo. Lugo and Kyren Paris have also gotten the bulk of the playing time in center field.
Neither right nor center have given the Angels the offensive production they were hoping for this season. Angels center fielders are collectively slashing .199/.250/.385, their .635 OPS ranking 22nd in MLB. Their right fielders are slashing .183/.266/.406. Their .672 OPS ranks 22nd.
The Angels knew Trout's proclivity for injuries better than any team. He's played 100 games only once since 2019. Regardless of the hitter he is when he returns, Trout's greatest ability will be his availability.
