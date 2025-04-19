Angels Manager Had Hilarious Threat to Zach Neto Ahead of 2025 Debut
Angels shortstop Zach Neto returned to the diamond for his 2025 debut on Friday and made an instant impact with an RBI double during his first at-bat.
The Halos won the game 2-0 against the surging San Francisco Giants, and Neto was finally able to grace Angel Stadium after months of recovering from right shoulder surgery he underwent in November.
The team as a whole seemed happy to have him back at shortstop, especially his manager.
More News: Angels Star Named 'Dark Horse' MVP Candidate in 2025
“It’s tremendous,” manager Ron Washington said.
“He’s champing at the bit to play. We want him to play. We’ve missed him. And now he’s back. I told him when he went out there, I said, ‘If there’s a play that you don’t make, you’re going back to Salt Lake City. He just said, ‘I ain’t worried about that.’”
Neto played back-to-back games on Tuesday and Wednesday with Triple-A Salt Lake in two different rehab starts following surgery.
More News: Angels Manager Has No Plans to Move Struggling Veteran Down in Lineup
In his first game back, Washington trusted Neto to start at short and bat seventh in the line-up.
“Me and him have that relationship where I see him as a father figure,” Neto said.
“And it's just learning moments every time we talk. Like when I first got out here, and he was sitting right here [on the bench], and I was like, ‘Man, I came here to work. Not sit on your [butt]. It's fun just having that relationship with him. And when it's time to get serious, we get serious about the game.”
More News: Former Angels Manager Wants to Make Surprise Return to MLB
In 2024, Neto was the best player on the team, generating a total of 5.1 Wins Above Replacement while slashing .249/.318/.443 with 23 home runs, 30 stolen bases, and 77 RBIs.
The Angels have managed to stay afloat in his absence, but now that he is back, the team will hope that Neto can match last year's contributions in 2025.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.