Angels Manager Has No Plans to Move Struggling Veteran Down in Lineup
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington revealed he will not move backup catcher Travis d'Arnaud down in the lineup when he plays, despite his early season struggles.
In nine games this season, d'Arnaud is slashing .115/.148/.115 with six strikeouts and one RBI across 26 at-bats. It's evident the veteran backstop is struggling at the plate, but Washington does not want to move him down in the lineup.
D'Arnaud has been hitting in the No. 5 spot when he replaced O'Hoppe in the lineup.
"No. I mean, where? Where am I gonna put him right now?" Washington said. "D’Arnaud is a professional hitter. He’ll find his way."
In 2024, d'Arnaud slashed .238/.302/.436 with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs across 307 at-bats with the Atlanta Braves.
The Angels acquired d'Arnaud this offseason in part to relieve starting backstop Logan O'Hoppe on some days throughout the season, but perhaps more importantly, to help the young Halo develop into a premier catcher.
D'Arnaud and O'Hoppe developed a quick friendship, and it's provided the Angels with another veteran presence in the clubhouse.
“He’s had so many questions, and all the right questions,” d’Arnaud said. “I feel like it’s a little me asking John Buck these questions. It’s come full circle for me. I’m just trying to make him the best catcher that we’ve seen in this game in a long time.”
Several people were skeptical about the Angels' offseason additions, since most of them were veterans that wouldn't exactly change the franchise's fortunes. However, the Angels got off to a hot start with an electric lineup.
