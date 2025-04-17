Angels Sign Former Astros Veteran World Series Winning Reliever in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Angels have signed free agent reliever Hector Neris to a minor league contract, per the team's transaction log.
Neris could be a reinforcement for a bullpen that is short one of its best back-end relievers in Ben Joyce if he proves he can provide depth for the Halos.
Neris was designated for assignment by the Atlanta Braves at the end of March. He appeared in two games for Atlanta in their opening series against the San Diego Padres, in which the Braves were swept.
The 35-year-old gave up five runs on five hits in one total inning. He entered in the Braves' series opener with a 4-3 lead, but was pulled after facing just three batters. Neris did not record an out.
Despite his rocky performances to start the year, the Angels are taking a chance on the veteran.
The Angels bullpen has logged a combined 6.11 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in Major League Baseball. With Joyce on the injured list, the Halos are also short-handed, so the minor league deal with Neris comes as no surprise.
The right-hander could be a surprisingly good pickup if he can turn things around, and the Angels certainly need more depth in the bullpen. It's unclear the severity of Joyce's right shoulder inflammation, but it's certainly a setback for an Angels squad that started off hot.
The Angels have lost four of their last five games, and back-to-back series. The L.A. lineup has slowed down, scoring just one run in the last 21 innings. Hopefully the return of Logan O'Hoppe and Zach Neto to the lineup will provide an offensive resurgence.
As for Neris, the right-hander has logged a 3.70 ERA across 610 appearances in his 12-season career. He's played for the Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, and Braves, and was a member of the 2022 World Series winning Astros team.
The best season of his career came in 2023, when he had a 1.71 ERA across 71 appearances.
