Angels Manager Provides Concerning Injury Update on Luis Rengifo
The Los Angeles Angels are taking their time with Luis Rengifo after he was scratched from the lineup for the second time in a week Saturday with hamstring tightness.
The latest setback might have put Rengifo's status for Opening Day in danger.
"When you're talking about a hamstring, you're always concerned," Angels manager Ron Washington said, via Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. " We've just got to see how he comes out of it. We're going to have to be cautious. He's already behind, and maybe he might get further behind, so we'll just see where it goes."
Rengifo has only played in one game and had two at-bats this spring which puts him behind schedule and most likely, not ready for Opening Day which is March 27.
“I don’t know,” Washington said when asked about his Opening Day status. “I don’t want to make that statement right now. He’s behind. We’ll see how it works out the next couple days with the hamstring.”
Washington said the Angels will be “backing off him for a few days. He’s already behind and we don’t want to push him and cause a problem. So we’re going to be very cautious with Rengifo the next couple days.”
More news: Angels Make Massive Roster Cuts Involving 16 Players
To see Rengifo struggling with his physical health is rough. Last season, an injured right wrist took the infielder out of the lineup for almost the entire second half. His season ended in early August and required surgery.
The 27-year-old was an All-Star candidate last season, posting a .300/.347/.417 slash line with six home runs, 13 doubles, 24 stolen bases, and 30 RBIs over 78 games.
More news: Future Hall of Famer Believes Angels Could Win World Series This Year
The Angels were hoping Rengifo would take over as the everyday second baseball but playing in only one game this spring doesn't help his case.
If Rengifo does start the season on the injured list, it opens the door for someone else to step up. Tim Anderson, Scott Kingery, Christian Moore, and Kyren Paris could be options to play second, but with shortstop Zach Neto on the IL as well, two of those candidates should be on the roster.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.