Future Hall of Famer Believes Angels Could Win World Series This Year
The Los Angeles Angels are coming off a franchise-low, losing 99 games in a single-season and missing out on the postseason once again.
The Angels haven't made the playoffs since 2014, and yet a future Hall of Famer believes the Halos will not only reach the World Series this season, but could win it.
“I think they put a winning product (on the field) every year,” Albert Pujols said. “I think the problem is injuries. When you’ve got the guys that you’re counting on getting hurt, it’s hard to replace those guys. The biggest things is that, I think if the organization is able to keep guys healthy, guys being on the field and produce, I think we have a pretty good chance to win a championship.”
Pujols arrived in Tempe on Sunday to join the Angels' big league camp for several days before heading to Scottsdale to work with the team's minor leaguers.
The soon-to-be Hall of Famer played 10 seasons with the Angels, making the playoffs once but never winning a postseason game.
While at Angels camp, Pujols also discussed his desire to become a big league manager.
“If the opportunity is right and they open the door for me, I always say openly that I want an opportunity here in the big leagues,” he said. “I think being in Winter League and doing it this year, it gave me the experience that I needed. I think it prepared me for the big job.”
Pujols also confirmed he is managing the Dominican Republic, his home country, in the World Baseball Classic next year.
“I feel really proud, not just to be able to represent my country as a player, when I did it,” Pujols said of his WBC duties. “But now to be able to lead a great group of guys, I’m really excited. I’m really pumped up.”
Pujols retired after the 2022 season, his final year with the St. Louis Cardinals. Over his 22-year career, he hit 703 home runs and earned two World Series titles. While he'll be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2028, his desire to lead a team has become increasingly clear.
