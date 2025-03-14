Angels Manager Provides Massive Update on Luis Rengifo's Status for Opening Day
Los Angeles Angels utility man Luis Rengifo has been dealing with a hamstring injury that put his status for Opening Day into question. However, manager Ron Washington said, pending no setbacks, he believes Rengifo has enough time to recover in time to make the Opening Day roster.
By Wednesday, the Angels will start to utilize their potential Opening Day lineup so that will likely be an indicator of Rengifo's status.
Rengifo was scratched from the lineup twice in one week with hamstring tightness, which was cause for concern given the 2024 season was cut short for the utility man because of injury.
The 28-year-old did not play in 100 games last season due to a wrist injury that required season-ending surgery. It was a tough loss for the Halos, especially since the utility man was on pace to earn his first All-Star selection.
In 2024, Rengifo slashed 300/.347/.417 with six homers, 13 doubles, 24 stolen bases, and 30 RBIs in 78 games.
In 2023, Rengifo sustained a ruptured left bicep tendon in September, which also required surgery. Both the 2023 and 2024 seasons saw Rengifo's season end due to injury.
Rengifo expressed a desire to be in the Angels lineup everyday for the 2025 season, but his status for Opening Day remains unclear.
“For me, last year is in the past and this year is a different year and I have my goals,” Rengifo said, via MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “I want to be healthy every day throughout the season. And I just want to be in the lineup every day.”
Rengifo is one of several infielders competing for a starting spot. The utility man is a candidate to be the team's starting second baseman, along with top prospect Christian Moore, Kevin Newman, and Scott Kingery. However, Rengifo is the favorite to be named a starter.
Although Rengifo is dealing with a hamstring injury, Washington's latest update surrounding the infielder indicates he is progressing in the right direction.
