Angels’ Anthony Rendon Replacement Scratched From Lineup With Injury
In this story:
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yoan Moncada was scratched from Friday's lineup with thumb soreness.
Utility man Luis Rengifo replaced Moncada in the lineup and is now starting at third base. Rengifo was scratched from the lineup twice last week because of hamstring tightness, but appears to be progressing well.
Rengifo was originally scheduled to compete in the Angels' road game, but instead, will play in place of Moncada in Tempe. The 28-year-old is expected to play four innings and get at least two at-bats.
This story will be updated...
Published