Angels Manager Provides Update on Logan O'Hoppe After Head Injury
Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe was hit in the head during the top of the eighth inning of Monday's game against the New York Yankees while behind the plate, and was removed as a precaution.
O'Hoppe was hit with a bat during the game as the end of Jorbit Vivas' swing caught the catcher on the head.
With it being a head injury, the Angels decided to remove him from the game for safety reasons, though Angels manager Ron Washington feels that the catcher is fine.
“He feels good,” Washington said to reporters including Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. “He’s telling me he can play, but we’re gonna wait and see.”
O'Hoppe's mask came off after the contact and he was left a bit stunned, which led to Travis d'Arnaud replacing him.
He was 0-for- 3 in the game with two strikeouts before he came out. The young catcher is one of the most promising players on the Angels, showing good power at the plate while also showing flashes of defensive excellence.
The Angels will miss O'Hoppe dearly if he is out for any serious amount of time. He is slashing .267/.299/.533 with 14 home runs and a wRC+ of 131.
He ranks as one of the best hitters in baseball so far this season, though his WAR is only 0.5 due to his defensive woes recently.
D'Arnaud is more of a veteran presence that is still great behind the plate, but is a suboptimal bat in the lineup.
At only 25 years old, O'Hoppe is the franchise's catcher for the foreseeable future, providing a rare blend of outstanding offense and solid defense that so few catchers possess.
Ron Washington has labeled O'Hoppe as day-to-day, with his status up the air amid a pending brain scan to see if there is serious damage.
Logan O'Hoppe Out of Angels Lineup vs Yankees
O'Hoppe is out of the Angels lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.
