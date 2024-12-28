Angels Manager Ron Washington Not Ready to Say if Halos Can Contend in 2025
The Los Angeles Angels have been busy this winter. With both trades to signings, the organization is trying to make good on its promise to fans about improving in 2025.
However, Halos manager Ron Washington isn't ready to say if the team will be a contender next season.
“I think if you ask me that question when we're getting ready to break out of Spring Training, I'll be able to answer it a lot better,” Washington said at the Winter Meetings. “But as far as being successful, I'm always ready to be successful, and the group I have is ready to be successful. We've just got to wait until we get everybody in camp and see what we have and then ask me that question.”
The Angels have been quite aggressive this offseason, adding two starting pitchers in Kyle Hendricks and Yusei Kikuchi. The Halos have also added catcher Travis d'Arnaud, infielders Scott Kingery and Kevin Newman, and outfielder Jorge Soler. But is it enough?
For a team that finished with a record of 63-99 in 2024 and haven't made the playoffs since 2014, the acquisitions must continue. General manager Perry Minasian has publicly said the team needs to bring in more talent this winter, hinting toward more moves coming soon.
“We want to get better,” Minasian said at the Winter Meetings. “We want to get deeper. Is that the bullpen? Is that the position players? Is that infield? Is that outfield? Is that starting rotation? We’ll find out. But we would definitely like to add to the team, not only the 26 but below that too.”
There have been rumblings that the Angels are looking for another power bat to join Soler in the lineup. Additionally, there are needs in the bullpen that haven't been addressed.
“I feel like we've addressed some needs,” Minasian added. “But we need to do more. We need to bring in more talent."
Next season could be an important one for the Angels organization, especially since Mike Trout is expected to be fully healthy. The front office is likely hoping to put more talent around their superstar in order to be legitimate contenders in the American League.
The 2025 season can be an exciting time for the Angels, but only if the right moves are made in the winter. More trades and signings should happen if the Halos want to make strides next year.
