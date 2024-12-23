Angels Manager Ron Washington Wants MLB to Get Rid of Pitch Clock
The Major League Baseball Winter Meetings have a reputation to be informative and exciting because of the free agents signings and trade buzz. However, the Winter Meetings in Dallas this year were also a time for managers to express their thoughts and opinions on MLB's rule changes.
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington shared that the next major rule change in the big leagues would be getting rid of the pitch clock.
"Give the pitchers all the time they need to make pitches," he said. "And I'd also like to get rid of that three-times-throwing-over-to-first-base junk. ... Experienced pitchers can handle [the pitch clock] after they see what's got to be done. But I think it just affects the young pitchers."
In 2023, MLB introduced the pitch clock to speed up the pacy of play. Pitchers have 15 seconds to being their delivery with no runners on base. If there is a runner on base, pitchers have 20 to start their delivery.
Additionally, batters are required to be in the box within seven seconds between pitches. The pitch clock decreased from 20 to 18 seconds with runners on base ahead of the 2024 season.
MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark was against the decision, stating the rule change came too soon.
"That's a conversation that should have warranted a much longer dialogue than what we had," Clark said via the Associated Press. "We voiced those concerns, players voiced those concerns, and yet, the push through of the change to the pitch clock still happened."
While Washington remains an adversary of the pitch clock, he also spoke about other subjects on the survey. One topic in particular was his thoughts on the current expanded playoff format.
Here's what Washington said after seeing it for multiple seasons: "The teams that run away with the division and win their division big time -- we gotta find a way to keep them active. Because if the other playoffs go the distance, they're sitting long. It affected us pretty good [in Atlanta]. This year, I think it affected Cleveland."
Washington also gave quite the humorous answer when he was asked which opposing hitter does he least want to face with a game on the line.
"Mookie Betts – because he bust my a-- many times," he said.