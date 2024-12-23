Angels Free Agent Signs With National League Squad
The Miami Marlins have added former Los Angeles Angels infielder Eric Wagaman for the upcoming 2025 season. The parties agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami making the offiical announcement on Friday.
Wagaman debuted with the Los Angeles Angels in September, where he batted .250 with two home runs and 10 RBIs in 18 games. He started 17 games at third base and made one appearance in left field.
Wagaman spent most of his time with the Angels in the minors, he played 121 games across two levels, hitting .274 with 17 home runs and 60 RBIs.
More news: Angels Free Agent Pitcher Signs With AL Contender
Wagaman’s performance over 897 minor league plate appearances over the past three years shows some promise. He hit 35 home runs, posted a 16.9 percent strikeout rate, and walked 9.5 percent of the time. His combined batting line of .276/.348/.473 over those seasons gives him a 129 wRC+.
In addition, he stole 26 bases while getting caught seven times. Defensively, Wagaman primarily played first base with the Yankees, but the Angels gave him more versatility, using him at first, third base, and in the outfield corners this season.
A California native who played at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, he began his professional career as a 13th-round pick by the Yankees in the 2017 Draft. In the 2023 Rule 5 Draft, the Angels selected him with the sixth overall pick in the minor league phase, taking him from the Yankees.
As the corresponding move, infielder Vidal Bruján has been designated for assignment.
Bruján, who will turn 27 in February, was once considered a top-100 prospect, but he has struggled to meet those expectations. Known for his speed, athleticism, plate discipline, and defensive versatility, he hasn't been able to translate those tools into consistent offensive production. Over the past four seasons, he has made 550 plate appearances, hitting five home runs and posting a .189/.261/.270 batting line. While he has stolen 14 bases, he has also been caught 13 times.