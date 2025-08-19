Angels Manager Says Crucial Mistake in Loss to Reds Was His Fault
The Los Angeles Angels lost, 4-1, against the Cincinnati Reds at home on Monday, a brutal loss for a team with hopes of capturing the final American League Wild Card spot.
The pitching staff performed well, allowing four runs in total and keeping the Angels in the game, but the offense didn't take the opportunity.
Instead, the offense went cold, and the team had a couple of fielding miscues, one of which manager Ray Montgomery takes responsibility for.
During the seventh inning, second baseman Luis Rengifo pinch hit for outfielder Byrce Teodosio, who was playing in center field.
Rather than moving over Taylor Ward or Jo Adell to center field, Montgomery opted to put Rengifo in center, where he has not played since 2023, when he made four appearances.
“That was totally on me,” Montgomery on his positional decision. “I wanted to see Luis in center field.”
Rengifo had a disastrous performance in the outfield. Reds third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a line drive that froze Rengifo, sailing over his head for a triple.
Rather than move on from his mistake, Rengifo did not hustle after the ball that went over his head, leading to a comment from his manager.
Did he regret the move?
“Obviously, if I would have known the first pitch would be the toughest play, hit at him, line drive,” Montgomery said.
“He didn’t handle it great, but I put him out there to keep Jo in right, keep Ward in left, and I needed to see what Luis looked like in center field.”
“We all saw it. After you make that mistake, you’ve got to really bust it to get back there too," Montgomery added. "And, again, part of that is him being out of position, so to speak, to what he’s most comfortable.”
Rengifo has been stuck in the infield platoon for the Angels this season, battling with top prospect Christian Moore and fellow veteran Yoan Moncada for playing time.
Montgomery was likely looking to see if the 28-year-old could fill another position on the depth chart.
The infielder is hitting .250/.295/.353 this season with seven home runs. He is creating runs at a below-average rate, though he is overall above replacement level with a 0.3 WAR.
Rengifo is likely going to stay in the infield platoon for the remainder of the season after struggling against the Reds in center.
