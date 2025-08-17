Angels Insider Provides Unfortunate Update on Zach Neto Contract Extension
The Los Angeles Angels haven't felt playoff success in years, and the team's player development approach has long been scrutinized as a reason for the poor performance.
Despite having two generational talents in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani come through the organization, there has not been playoff baseball at Angel Stadium in a while.
The issue for the Angels is that there has been no success on the diamond and no talented prospects have developed through the farm system in that time.
Typically, in MLB, a team develops a high-level farm system through trading veterans and drafting high in the MLB draft, but the Halos' system has been one of the worst in baseball for years.
While many prospects have not panned out in Anaheim, young shortstop Zach Neto is a big exception and he is a bright infielder who is only 24 years old, but is a budding All-Star talent.
Fans are starting to call for the Angels to extend Neto, locking him in for years to come, though team insider Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register believes that ownership is unwilling to get the deal done.
"So to buy him out of that, you’re looking at a nine-year deal worth something like $200 million," Fletcher wrote in a story.
"I can’t see Moreno doing anything like that. Remember, he’s not only feeling burned by big free agent deals, but he signed Mike Trout to two extensions, and the current one isn’t looking great right now."
Neto was the 13th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, and he quickly made his way up the minor league ladder like other Angels prospects, though he has established himself quickly at the major league level.
The shortstop is hitting .250/.318/.440 during his career, racking up 7.5 WAR, and creating runs above average.
His fielding is also progressing well; while he is still prone to making mistakes, he has good fundamentals and an impressive arm.
MLB teams are starting to extend players early in their careers as a way of saving money later on, essentially paying part of their free agency during the cost-controlled years.
Neto is a proven talent and an extension would be a safe bet for the Angels, and inaction on his contract could cost the team either the player or money.
