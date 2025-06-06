Angels Manager Says Reid Detmers Will Return to Rotation at Some Point
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington stated he plans to return left-handed relief pitcher Reid Detmers to the starting rotation at some point in the future.
“It’s definitely in his future,” Washington said. “I don’t know if that future is soon. I don’t know where that future is, but it’s certainly in his future.”
Detmers served as a starter from 2021-24 for the Angels, but has come exclusively out of the bullpen this year. The southpaw tossed two league average seasons from 2022-23 — even throwing a no-hitter in 2022 — but posted a 6.70 ERA through 17 games in 2024 before his transition to the bullpen. He has a 4.90 career ERA as a starting pitcher.
Despite his 6.04 ERA as a reliever this year, Detmers has shown flashes of brilliance in relief appearances. Detmers hasn't allowed a run in his last seven outings, and has the highest ERA+ of his career (111).
He allowed seven runs across two outings against the Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays earlier in May, bloating his ERA to 10.05, but it has steadily dropped with every subsequent appearance.
Before the season, Detmers claimed he was ready for a new challenge despite his disappointment with the change.
“Obviously, being a starter, I wouldn’t say [the move to the bullpen is] ideal or where I’d like to be,” Detmers said. “I believe [starting is] where I’ll end up being eventually. But right now, getting off to a different path, trying a change of scenery, seeing if something will work -- I’m looking forward to it, to be honest with you.
“Whatever way I can help this team win is what I’m going to do, and right now it’s out of the bullpen. So that’s my role.”
The Angels have used just five starting pitchers this season, and are the only team left in MLB to stick with their Opening Day rotation. With a stretch of 12 games in 12 days followed by another 16 consecutive games leading into the All-Star break, the Angels could turn to Detmers to provide a little extra rest for their rotation arms leading up to the Midsummer Classic.
